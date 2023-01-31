Rank One biometric algorithms integrated with MOSIP foundational digital ID platform

Rank One Computing has joined the MOSIP ecosystem as a partner to provide its biometric algorithms to foundational ID systems with open-source software.

The algorithms developed by ROC are the only ones top-ranked by NIST that are developed by a U.S. provider, the announcement points out.

MOSIP has been rapidly expanding its ecosystem of both biometrics providers and national ID authorities, and will offer ROC’s face and fingerprint biometric algorithms to existing and future large-scale identity projects. Those could include issuance of biometric passports, voter registration and deduplication, border control, law enforcement and social services delivery.

“Rank One Computing powers critical solutions for U.S. military, law enforcement and Fortune 500 companies and is now available to the entire world through MOSIP’s vendor-agnostic platform,” says David Ray, general counsel and chief partnership and privacy officer. “We are excited to partner with MOSIP to provide customers worldwide with access to the best and most trusted identity technology the U.S. has to offer.”

The ROC SDK provides identification through a single biometric or multi-modal biometrics on any operating system, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android and ARM Linux.

“We believe in collaborating with our partners to make available a variety of cutting-edge technology solutions that work seamlessly with MOSIP,” says Sanjith Sundaram, head of Biometric Ecosystem for MOSIP. “This helps adopting countries to achieve their goal of inclusion in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. We look forward to working with Rank One Computing and leveraging their expertise in the field in contribution to the common goal that we all share.”

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | open source | Rank One Computing