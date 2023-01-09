Start-up unveils data vault protected by biometrics for ID applications

New York-based startup Footprint is building on a $6 million seed round completed in August to create a vault for identity data from multiple applications and provide it on demand via biometric authentication.

The know-your-customer (KYC) data vault is designed not only to store ID data but also to increase conversion by making account creation faster.

“You fill out your information once, companies can access what they need when they need it, and then you can verify your identity using biometrics like a Face ID,” Footprint CEO Eli Wachs reportedly told Fast Company.

This, Wachs said, not only reduces the number of places data is stored, but given that the platform is centralized, verification algorithms will flag attempted ID theft immediately.

The platform is customizable, with several font families, colors and border radii alongside more than 80 variables that can be tweaked.

Footprint works via users’ phones and supports both fingerprint and face recognition. The company’s biometrics combine identity documents and selfie collection for extra security and provide face liveness checks.

More generally, the company says its goal is to change how companies collect, store and share personal data.

Footprint has recently released a demo video showcasing its new technology, which is available at this link.

Another company working on biometrics to secure data vaults, Infinity, recently extended its ZeroVault engine to blockchain wallets.

