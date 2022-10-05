Infinity extends face biometrics to cryptographic identity systems with ZeroVault launch

Infinity has announced that its ZeroVault engine has been extended to blockchain wallets, distributed ledgers and other cryptographic identity systems to deliver biometric account binding, authentication, and recovery.

ZeroVault is part of the ZeroFace product, which can be integrated with cryptographic systems, according to the announcement. ZeroFace is the flagship product of the ZeroBiometrics platform launched in July.

“We asked ourselves: ‘What if you could log into and recover your blockchain wallet with something you can’t lose or forget?’,” says Alfred Chan, CEO of Infinity. “What if we could make all cryptographic identity systems as easy to use as unlocking your phone? That’s exactly the experience you can create when you use the new ZeroVault feature within ZeroFace.”

ZeroVault enables ZeroFace to integrate seamlessly with deployments of the BIP39 technology used for mnemonic codes that are used by cryptographic wallets as seeds to create encryption keys, Infinity says. Fast and accurate authentication or account recovery can then be performed with ZeroFace biometrics, with BIP39 recovery also available as a recovery option.

Two-factor biometric authentication can also be enabled for higher-security use cases. ZeroVault can also be implemented for more advanced applications with the individual’s ZeroHash used to create transaction signing keys that the company says cannot be stolen, as they only exist while the user is authenticated.

ZeroVault can be integrated into Android and iOS applications, with features executed locally on the user’s device.

The ZeroBiometrics platform was recently integrated into EclipseIR’s software for security camera feeds.

