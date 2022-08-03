ZeroBiometrics platform selected for biometric security suite by EclipseIR

The ZeroBiometrics platform from Infinity Optics has been selected by California-based Eclipse Identity Recognition Corporation (EclipseIR) for integration into its biometric security software.

EclipseIR will use Infinity’s ZeroFace SDK for biometric authentication without knowing what the subject looks like, and encrypting data with face-derived cryptographic keys, the new partners say.

The resulting facial recognition technology will be offered to the intelligent surveillance, law enforcement, security and smart city markets.

The ZeroFace SDK was launched just weeks ago as part of the ZeroBiometrics platform, a rebranding of QuantumCrypt, to deliver zero-knowledge facial authentication.

“ZeroFace’s unique biometric security capabilities will power new features that our customers want,” states Steve Miller, CEO of EclipseIR, in the announcement. “We are impressed by ZeroFace’s capabilities and its ease of integration into our products.”

The video products from EclipseIR are designed to recognize faces and characteristics in streams captured by cameras of varying quality, in poor lighting conditions, and with moving subjects. The company says its customer base is expanding rapidly in Latin America.

“EclipseIR’s recognition of our innovation in biometric security is very meaningful to us,” says Alfred Chan, CEO of Infinity. “We look forward to supporting EclipseIR’s integration of ZeroFace into their platform.”

