Veridas, ID-Pal, I3, Suprema target growth in new biometrics markets with executive hires

Veridas has a new CMO, appointing a former Mitek director to tap into her global business development experience. Along similar lines, identity verification firm ID-Pal has announced hiring B2B software and payments veteran Sara West as its new commercial director to ensure the company’s strategic development in the United Kingdom. Biometrics provider Ideal Innovations, for its part, has brought in Donald M. Ross to head its strategic growth office, a newly created position, as the company plans to enter new federal markets and expand its programs. Also, Suprema added Jacob B. (Jake) Franklin as its new regional sales manager.

Veridas hires CMO following overseas expansion

Mariona Campmany has been appointed as Veridas new chief marketing officer to grow its business with its expanded international footprint.

Campmany served as CMO of startup CIAR prior to its acquisition by Mitek in 2017, and then remained with Mitek as EU marketing director until the beginning of this year. She brings fifteen years of experience in fintech and digital transformation to Veridas.

Veridas opened new offices in Spain, Mexico, United Kingdom, Italy and the United States during 2022, and the company says Campmany joins at a pivotal time, following two years of revenue growth in identity verification and identity and access management.

“Veridas is an exciting company with market leadership in identity verification and authentication solutions through being the instrumental piece to unify our identities in the physical and the digital world,” comments Campmany.

ID-Pal commercial director to oversee overseas expansion

According to an announcement, West comes to ID-Pal with more than 20 years of experience steering commercial teams to manage and grow client partnerships, delivering revenue growth and quality commercial engagement.

The appointment comes after a period of rapid growth for the company, which officially launched in the UK only last year.

“The strength of our offering delivered impressive results for us in 2022. Appointing Sara to lead our commercial team will allow us to continue this momentum under her strategic direction and extensive experience, enabling us to support more organizations globally with our world-class identity verification technology,” says Colum Lyons, founder and CEO of ID-Pal.

The appointee remarked: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at ID-Pal. The growth it has seen in just 12 months pays testament to its market-leading proposition.”

According to West, providing a simple, secure and convenient identity verification solution is essential in a world that is increasingly digitized and aware of the risk of fraud.

“This is an exciting new chapter for the company, and I look forward to leading ID-Pal’s growth globally and driving it to the next level of commercial success.”

Last year, ID-Pal raised more than $7 million to support its international expansion ambitions.

Ideal Innovations eyes new federal market with new appointment

Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3) has hired a new Chief Strategic Growth Officer to help the company enter new federal and foreign markets.

As part of his functions, Ross, a former United States marine officer, will work to identify growth opportunities, develop strategic plans, and ensure the successful completion of short and long-term development goals. He will report to Ideal Innovations President Richard Syretz.

“Don has a long, successful track record of both organic and new business growth, and I am confident that with our world-class core capabilities, he will do the same at I-3,” Syretz comments.

“His strategic vision and proven government and industry leadership will play a key role in supporting our customers’ critical mission sets. We are excited to have him as part of our team.”

Syretz was promoted to the role of President at Ideal Innovations in December 2022.

Suprema expands sales team

The company says Franklin will be responsible for establishing and growing partnerships in the U.S. Northeast region through establishing Suprema as the “gold standard in access control and biometrics,” reports SIW.

Before joining the company, the sales expert worked at NAPCO Security, 3xLOGIC, RF Technologies, and Unlimited Technology, among others.

“With Jake’s expertise in security systems and biometric technology, along with his proven ability to create and grow partnerships at a variety of organizational levels, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the team,” notes Suprema America President Bob McKee.

Commenting on the appointment, Franklin says he is inspired by Suprema’s expertise in biometrics and looks forward to bringing technological innovation to the company’s access control products.

The appointment comes days after Suprema presented its biometrics and access control solutions to potential customers at Intersec 2023.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital ID | ID-Pal | Ideal Innovations | Suprema America | Veridas