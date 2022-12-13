I3 promotes biometric professional services leader

Ideal Innovations Inc. (I3) has promoted Richard Syretz to the role of President, in addition to his COO role.

Syretz will report to Founder and CEO Bob Kocher in the new role, which includes leadership of I3’s professional services business.

He has held the COO role, and before that the CFO position, at I3 for 15 years, according to the announcement. Syretz was also previously responsible for corporate finance and programs during 25 years at Raytheon.

In his new role, Kocher says he will expand the company to reach new customers and projects in 2023.

“Richard’s strategic vision will be supported by an experienced leadership team that will execute on growth initiatives in our core competencies of biometrics, various forensics disciplines including facial identification, and innovative science and technology solutions,” Kocher says.

I3 will work with Athena on a newly-granted ABIS contract, and was recently lauded by NIST for the adoption of international technical standards by NIST’s OSAC for Forensic Science.

UNDP seeks consultant

The United Nations Development Programme is looking for someone to lead its strategy for developing a model regulatory framework for digital identity systems on a contract basis.

The initiative is under the UNDP’s legal identity portfolio. It will also involve supporting the conceptualization and development of a process for governance arrangements for inclusive digital public infrastructure, and providing strategic advice on other issues around governance of digital systems as set out in the Global Programme on Governance for People and Planet. The latter will also include providing advice “on the packaging of legal digital ID governance as an offering (designed materials, Github, Q&A, UNDP mini-site, roster of experts).”

The deadline for applications is December 26, 2022.

Vote on Kantara Directors

The Kantara Initiative has unveiled the nominees for its ‘Directors at Large,’ including several representatives from major biometrics suppliers.

The nominees for 2023 are: Michael Engle of 1Kosmos; Peter Davis of Airside Mobile; Maria Vachino of Calvert Consulting; Eric Thompson of Experian; Andrew Hindle of Hindle Consulting; Patrick Clancey of Idemia NSS; Andrew Johnston of Interac; Michael Magrath of Kuma; Andrew Hughes of Ping Identity; and Jordan Burris of Socure.

The vote opened on December 8 and closes on December 18.

