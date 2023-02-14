Aratek fingerprint scanners reach huge national ID market with MOSIP certification

The A400 and A600 fingerprint scanners and sensor modules from Aratek have completed the MOSIP compliance program for biometric components, the company has announced.

Compliance certification to MOSIP (Modular Open-Source Identity Platform) indicates that the biometric scanners meet rigorous standards for digital identity management, according to the announcement. This assures program implementers of the reliability, interoperability, and security of the devices.

“Aratek securing MOSIP compliance solidifies its position as a leading provider for foundational ID programs around the world,” says Samuel Wu, the company’s VP for International Business Development.

MOSIP has already been adopted by Sri Lanka, Morocco, the Philippines, Guinea, Ethiopia, and the Togolese Republic. Sierra Leone, Uganda, Nigeria, Samoa, and Tunisia are expected to join soon, and the organization is making a push into the Americas, providing myriad opportunities for Aratek to find customers utilizing the open-source foundational and digital ID system.

Wu adds that the compliance and MOSIP partnership “opens new doors to a vast market of customers and partners that want top-tier secure and interoperable digital identity solutions.”

The A400 and A600 biometric scanners and modules are also certified to the FBI PIV Mobile ID standard and India’s STQC. Aratek says they are capable of capturing dry, moist and rough fingerprints, making them well-suited for national ID programs.

Article Topics

Aratek | biometrics | certification | digital identity | fingerprint scanners | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | standards