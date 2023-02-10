Biometric cards rolling out for neobank and crypto platforms

A biometric smart card for cryptocurrency management has been launched by Vaultavo. Meanwhile, Zwipe has signed up a neobank customer in India, and Idex has been revealed as a partner in Sentry’s latest biometric card, as the crypto and fintech sector embraces fingerprints as a way to secure authentication.

The Vaultavo Custody Solution is made up of the biometric smart card, proprietary vaults and a secure SaaS platform, according to the announcement. The card is used with an app on the end-user’s smartphone, as shown in a promotional video.

The company already has a customer, in South African crypto investment platform Revix.

“Vaultavo is a crucial partner for our business; the company will give us the ability to essentially offer all of our customers a biometric card where customers can essentially and safely transact with crypto,” says Sean Sanders, CEO of Revix. “Vaultavo is doing something that no other provider in the market is doing right now – giving users the ability to self-custody their cryptocurrency without losing control of their assets. They are the key to finally getting us to the position we’ve wanted to get to for a long time, which is, allowing our customers to use crypto for real-world purchases like getting a cup of coffee.”

Zwipe wins biometric payment card customer in India

Zwipe has been selected by Gurugram-based neobanking platform Antworks Money to supply biometric smart cards to customers.

The partners plan to develop India’s market for biometric cards, with Antworks promoting Zwipe Pay to banks and financial institutions in the country, while collaborating with Zwipe’s local manufacturing partners.

Antworks Money Founder and CEO Rajeev Mahajan says the cards will help drive down fraud committed with contactless payment cards, and the company intends to introduce co-branded credit cards featuring Zwipe biometrics with a bank partner.

“The Indian fintech sector is witnessing significant progress and we are proud to partner with Antworks Money who provide a wide range of credit-focused neobanking services in the region. This is a landmark agreement for Zwipe that will help to drive our growth plans in the Indian market,” says Robert Puskaric, CEO of Zwipe.

Idex supplies sensor for Sentry cold wallets

The cold storage wallet for crypto and payments unveiled in January by Sentry Enterprises with a secure element from Infineon also features a fingerprint sensor from Idex Biometrics, the latter revealed in an announcement.

Infineon’s SLC38 is noted in the announcement as the secure element used in Sentry’s card.

“The Idex Biometrics – Infineon joint solution is ideal for emerging applications like digital access and cold wallets. Idex Biometrics is excited to bring ground-breaking secure biometric solutions to the expanding digital identity market with industry leader Sentry Enterprises,” says Vince Graziani, CEO of Idex Biometrics.

