FIDO Alliance announces date for conference on user authentication, call for speakers

This year’s edition of the FIDO Alliance’s annual conference to dissect issues around user authentication dubbed ‘Authenticate 2023’ will take place from 16 to 18 October in Carlsbad, California, the association said in an announcement.

For two days, chief information security officers, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders will gather at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa to discuss insights and share experiences on different aspects of user authentication.

The conference is expected to build on the work done during last year’s event which consisted in sharing highly engaging content and an exhibition which saw the participation of 30 leading industry actors and sponsors. There were 950 people in attendance who took part in 100 sessions.

The event will include case studies, technical tutorials, expert panels, and hands-on lab sessions aimed at helping educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems.

Meanwhile, a call for speakers during the public event in October has been launched. According to the program conference committee, presentations will focus on authentication trends and insights, modern authentication case studies and implementation, hands-on implementation guidance and best practices, as well as government impact on authentication. Other topics related to authentication will be accepted as well.

Authenticate 2023 will provide speakers the platform to expand their business reach and visibility, the committee says, insisting though that the presentations should be vendor-neutral and focus on authentication strategies and best practices. Deadline for indication of interest is 31 March.

Proposal submissions can address any aspect of authentication, the committee indicates. It adds that it is also looking for a variety of session types and formats including main stage storytelling, introductory ‘101’s,’ detailed case studies, technical tutorials, hands-on labs, and thought-provoking panels, the announcement notes.

The organizers say the application window is also now open for sponsorship of the event, and that there are many opportunities available for sponsors.

Headline sponsors of the event are Google, Microsoft and Yubico.

Article Topics

Authenticate Conference | authentication | biometrics | conferences | FIDO Alliance | FIDO2