Jamaica business community introduced to multi-function biometric card

United States-based technology company Ciright has introduced one of its innovative biometric products dubbed the CyberOne card to the Jamaican market.

The chairman and CEO of the company, Joe Callahan, introduced the card to member of the country’s business community during a recent joint workshop with members of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, reports the Jamaica Observer.

The CyberOne card is a multi-purpose card to which about 200 functions can be integrated. It can be used among other things as a music, gift, business or loyalty card; credit or debit card; driver’s license; passport, or as a biometric access control tool.

“It becomes the one card that we carry to do everything. It’s paired with our phones and we control how it operates from our phones, and we control what we load on it from our phones. So it’s an extension and a companion device to our phones,” said Callahan as quoted by Jamaica Observer.

The CyberOne card is also strong on security and safety to protect against growing cybersecurity threats, according to the announcement.

“With cyber security and the threats we have every day, we’re very proud of the fact that this is the only card certified by Microsoft globally for password-less authentication…with your finger on the card identifying you uniquely globally protecting you,” adds Callahan.

He mentions that the CyberOne card’s flexibility also allows users the possibility to modify usage settings using their fingerprint biometrics.

Introducing the product in Jamaica is the first time Ciright has tried to expand to an international market, according to Callahan, who adds that they hope to find great people to partner with and also find an open market for their products.

Jamaica is in the process of digitizing various credentials, including birth certificates, as it stands up a national digital ID system.

Aside the CyberOne Card, some of Ciright’s other products include the CyberOne payments card, CyberOne biometric key and the FIDO-certified server, per Jamaican Observer.

