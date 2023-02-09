TSA hires Dignari for digital ID, credential and access management services

The U.S. government has awarded woman-owned company Dignari another biometric service contract, this one valued at $23.5 million.

Officials at the Transportation Security Administration made the award to Dignari, which will provide ID, credential and access management-digital identity professional services. The contract is for a year but with three one-year options.

The TSA wants to better define, plan, promote and coordinate the implementation of biometric capabilities that reflect industry best practices.

Dignari will perform services including project management and implementation oversight and analysis. It also will provide architecture integration strategies and engineering and technical support.

Gena Alexa, CEO of Dignari, said in a statement that here staff would be “helping TSA modernize and enhance security throughout the travel journey by delivering trusted, standards compliant [digital ID] solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing operations.”

The company sells mission-critical security and credentialing services exclusively to the U.S. government.

Those sales include a $29 million contract for digital identity services with DHS USCIS last year, and a Blanket Purchase Agreement with DHS worth $99 million.

