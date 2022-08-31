Dignari selected to provide digital identity and access management services to US gov for $29M

Security firm Dignari will provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) with identity, credential, and access management – enterprise services (ICAM-ES), likely including biometrics, under a new contract.

The women-owned small business (WOSB) confirmed the program task order has an estimated value of $29 million over a two-year period of performance.

The USCIS ICAM-ES program will be responsible for integrating all USCIS applications via a common digital identity and access management (IAM) vision fostering interoperability and reuse.

“Over the past several years, USCIS has established a robust ICAM environment with a clear vision for advancing zero trust principles within DHS,” explains Dignari’s CEO Gena Alexa.

Objectives for the program include agile development, authentication and authorization technology, public key infrastructure (PKI) modernization, and enterprise physical access control system (PACS) enhancement, among others.

Under the new contract with Dignari, DHS will now continue to plan, promote, and coordinate enterprise-focused implementations of the USCIS ICAM environment based on industry best practices.

“As a company founded by subject matter experts in delivering mission-critical security programs, we appreciate USCIS’s trust in our team and look forward to building upon past successes while advancing USCIS ICAM capabilities to meet their future goals,” Alexa concludes.

This is not the first time Dignari has collaborated with the U.S. government. In August 2021, the company was awarded $99 million for a contract focusing on ICAM support services, including biometrics.

More recently, Dignari’s CEO won a Women in Biometrics Award in an event organized by the Security Industry Association (SIA).

