AI simulation firm debuts synthetic information to improve cars

A computer-vision synthetic data company says it can now provide synthetic data for auto-related use cases.

Original equipment makers reportedly can use the software from Synthesis AI to simulate behaviors in car cabins. Synthesis says it also has launched an open dataset for driver monitoring model training.

This a response, company executives say, to carmakers who want real-world data to train, test and validate system development. Synthetic data is a better option, at least in some cases, given the privacy and safety considerations of monitoring actual drivers in situations that could prove dangerous.

Uses cases include occupant and driver monitoring and advanced driver assistance.

Models include simulating drowsy driving, activity recognition, driver-pedestrian interaction and gaze estimation.

Synthesis AI a year ago raised $17 million to train facial recognition with digitally rendered people.

Article Topics

automotive biometrics | behavioral analysis | biometrics | computer vision | dataset | monitoring | research and development | Synthesis AI | synthetic data