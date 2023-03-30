Aware joins small but growing ranks of biometrics vendors on AWS Marketplace

After achieving security certification for SOC (System and Organization Control) 2 Type I for it cloud-based adaptive authentication platform, Aware joins the AWS Marketplace and with help from IT services firm SoftwareONE, the company plans to expand its reach into the enterprise market. The AWS Marketplace has a significant number of security vendors, but when it comes to biometric authentication solutions Aware is among fewer than thirty firms offering technology on the platform.

This move to the AWS Marketplace comes after a rocky financial performance in fiscal year 2022 which saw the company pivot away from sole focus on the government sector to enterprises and vertical markets such as financial services. AwareID, the company’s most recent product, that will be available through the marketplace is a low-code platform for identity verification with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and multimodal biometrics.

AwareID is pre-configured for the most common use cases and aims to help organizations improve their security posture. It is optimized to both enhance the end-user experience and to onboard employees four times faster for 50 percent cost reduction for authentication. Aware’s decision to collaborate with SoftwareOne, which boasts 3,000 cloud experts in their practice, is intended to make it easy for enterprises to discover, procure, modernize, and implement their adaptive authentication platform.

Leveraging the AWS Marketplace has become a key element of Aware’s go-to-market strategy and plan to scale biometric authentication to organizations globally. Only a small number of the biometric authentication vendors in the AWS Marketplace compete directly with AwareID, which should help it differentiate from those offering basic SDKs and traditional MFA software.

Aware was certified to the trust service principles of SOC 2 in December.

