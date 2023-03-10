ChatGPT takes AI mainstream; could biometrics be next?

By Terry Schuleburg, VP, Business Development, CyberLink FaceMe

Since launching a few months ago, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a language model trained to interact in a conversational way, has sparked inspiration and debate across all industries. Creatives grapple with the ethical questions of computer-generated artwork and books, educators voice concerns over the potential for students to cheat on homework using the model, and reporters around the world wonder just how sentient this AI could become.

Beyond seemingly science fiction applications, business leaders are trying to figure out just how big of an impact this advancement in AI will have on their business, its employees and its revenue streams. For people worried AI could replace them, recent experiments suggest it’s still far from this level of autonomy. ChatGPT learns to write by reading existing writings. Basically, human work is needed to train the system. While ChatGPT and programs like it will allow us to work faster, it is still a long way from being able to match the human creative process or understand the nuance of sarcasm and other human communication techniques.

In the very near future, humans will discover just how convenient ChatGPT can be for mundane, everyday tasks – and the more they understand it, the less they will fear it. As people interact with and deploy solutions like ChatGPT, they’ll come to better understand its possibilities and limitations. With this familiarity will come a new level of trust in AI which will further open doors for AI to be used in other areas such as biometrics.

Currently, biometrics still gets a bad rap because until recently, AI wasn’t a part of the equation. The industry was comparing pictures of faces, fingerprints, and irises to ones previously captured. The results were poor and the experience was only pleasant for those whom the system worked on. By adding AI to the facial recognition process, we are actually improving on the results and the experience. As ChatGPT brings AI to the mainstream and consumer trust grows, people will be more amenable to computer vision teamed with AI, which can notice things that most humans cannot tell apart. For example, identical twins are more likely to be mistaken for each other if humans are responsible for telling them apart. AI-led biometrics would never make that mistake, detecting minute differences immediately.

People enjoy using biometrics when it makes their life easier and they’ve opted into it. Using vision AI to unlock your iPhone, sign into your bank account or find photos of your friends on your computer are common practices nowadays. ChatGPT is a great tool because of AI. Similarly, biometrics can only be enhanced by the addition of AI to existing computer vision, allowing businesses to increase convenience, improve security, and deliver the best customer experience possible.

Convenience

Facial recognition isn’t universally embraced by the public today, but as it’s introduced in more areas of our lives, we’ll see perceptions change quickly. For common consumer pain points like security checks – the tedious process of presenting and verifying credentials to enter into a secure physical space – the introduction of computer vision teamed with AI will only continue to grow. Convenience is king, so as we’ve seen with Apple Face ID for phone security and with CLEAR in airports, as soon as people get used to the convenience of using these biometrics systems, and trust that they will work, they won’t want to go back.

Security

For workspaces, AI-led biometrics expedite entry for known employees, frequent visitors, and VIPs with highly accurate, hands-free sign-in, providing the most secure authentication. While many U.S. businesses hesitate to implement this technology for fear of losing trust, by gaining user consent, they’ll find they have, more precise entry records for security personnel and reduced risk of ID card sharing fraud.

When given the choice between a traditional system for getting into a building, say a key card, and a biometric option, such as vision AI, 9 in 10 employees eventually opt for the latter. Not only is it more convenient for them but it’s also more secure and reduces the risk posed by lost key cards.

Customer experience

Many industries have experienced significant turmoil and disruption in the past few years. Look at the shakeup happening in physical retail, for example. Online shopping has exploded in popularity and consumers are only going into physical stores to shop if it’s an enjoyable and unique experience. They want a customized, VIP treatment while they browse products and socialize with other likeminded consumers – all in a way that feels authentic to them. Just as ChatGPT makes customer service chatbots better, AI paired with computer vision will produce better data, allowing retailers to gather anonymous demographic data like age, gender, time spent in-store, and emotional responses at key points like check out. It also brings the digital concept of “abandoned cart” to brick-and-mortar stores by informing whether a guest made a purchase before leaving.

ChatGPT shows leaders just how impactful the introduction of AI can be to a business. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but when the tides do turn on facial recognition, especially when supported by AI, we’ll see an incredible trajectory of adoption.

About the author

Terry Schuleburg is Vice President Business Development at CyberLink.

DISCLAIMER: Biometric Update’s Industry Insights are submitted content. The views expressed in this post are that of the author, and don’t necessarily reflect the views of Biometric Update.

Article Topics

AI | biometrics | ChatGPT | consumer adoption | CyberLink | facial recognition | user experience