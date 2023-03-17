Hypr turns smartphones into FIDO2 virtual security keys for passwordless authentication

Decentralized authentication firm Hypr has unveiled a new software tool that enables companies to use smartphones as FIDO2 virtual security keys for passwordless authentication.

Called Enterprise Passkeys for Microsoft Azure, the program supports integration with Microsoft Entra. It aims to provide the flexibility and security features of FIDO2 authentication while removing costs associated with hardware security keys.

“Passwords continue to represent a significant security risk to the authentication process, and as attacks on enterprises continue to rise, the need to update outdated MFA [multi-factor authentication] approaches becomes critical,” says Susan Bohn, VP of product management at Microsoft.

“Customers with Microsoft Entra will now have the opportunity to use HYPR’s next-generation authentication technology to enhance the security of their organization through the elimination of passwords.”

According to Hypr CEO Bojan Simic, Enterprise Passkeys has already been tested by marquee brands in 76 countries, including three of the top five global financial services firms. Simic says the partnership with Microsoft will further spur the adoption of its passwordless technologies.

“As we move towards a future without passwords, we are ecstatic to work with Microsoft to enable enterprises to benefit from the simplicity and security of a passkeys approach,” the executive comments.

“Launching Enterprise Passkeys gives our customers additional choice in their authentication methods without having to address the extreme complexity of hardware-based security. This enables them to deploy a proven phishing-resistant MFA approach, for their workforce and their customers, with a consistent, simple user experience.”

More information about Enterprise Passkeys and its integration within the Microsoft ecosystem is available in the technology’s product brief here.

The release comes roughly three months after Hypr partnered up with orchestration provider Strata Identity to create infrastructure enabling the addition of phishing-resistant MFA to applications.

