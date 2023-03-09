Idemia earns trustworthiness and reliability certifications from Kantara Initiative

Identity and security technology provider Idemia Identity & Security North America has announced that its Identity and Verification service complies with NIST SP 800-63-3 Component Service specifications at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). The company says the accreditation certifies the trustworthiness and reliability of Idemia’s facial recognition solutions for the government and consumers.

“NIST’s guidelines, as assessed by Kantara Initiative, provide a risk-based framework to empower organizations seeking the highest assurance levels for their technologies and solutions,” says Doug Harvey, the CTO of Idemia I&S North America. “Our incredible team of experts has built and deployed identity proofing and authentication solutions that are not only best-in-class for our customers, but easy to use and secure for their end-users too.”

To gain IAL2 accreditation, Idemia completed a series of tests and assessments. The process included demonstrating that its products are designed for trustworthiness, secure by design and compliant with applicable privacy laws and regulations.

In the 1:N test conducted by the United States’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in February, Idemia achieved 99.88 percent accuracy when matching 12 million faces in the mugshot category.

The Kantara Initiative is a global community focused on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data, with members from all sectors and geographies. It runs Identity Assurance programs that audit companies and their products for conformance against industry standards for privacy and security around ID verification and lifecycle management.

These standards are set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In the U.S., Kantara can assess against the NIST standards for identity (NIST 800-63-3). In the UK, its certification program allows identity service providers to measure compliance against the requirements of the UK government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

“Most government agencies and commercial entities’ core competencies lie outside of identity and information security. NIST’s guidelines, as assessed by Kantara Initiative, provide a risk-based framework to empower organizations seeking the highest assurance levels for their technologies and solutions,” adds Harvey.

Idemia says its facial recognition algorithms show undetectable bias for ethnicity, age, and gender and consistently receive high rankings for accuracy and user experience.

“Trust in the development and deployment of identity solutions can only be achieved if organizations and their customers believe the technology has been rigorously assessed and deemed compliant with the most robust standards,” says the executive director of the Kantara Initiative, Kay Chopard. “We welcome Idemia to the Kantara “Trust Status” list of service providers and congratulate them for the hard work and team effort that goes into achieving IAL2 approval.”

In January, Kantara also awarded the mobile digital identity verification solution from Airside with Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2).

