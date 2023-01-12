Airside’s mobile ID solution gets Kantara certification for advanced data protection

The mobile digital identity verification solution from Airside, which develops biometrics products for health and travel, has earned Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) recognition from the Kantara Initiative, a non-profit membership community innovating on the trustworthy use of identity and personal data worldwide.

Becoming part of the Kantara Trust Status list means the Airside digital ID app has been adjudged to be able to enroll and verify a person’s identity and have the details shared to a third party with a very high level of data protection and control.

This also means that Airside mobile ID conforms to a number of trust frameworks such as the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-63-3 and the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). The new status also underlines the company’s commitment to enhancing high-level data privacy practice and interoperability, the company states.

To achieve the certification, Kantara’s Assurance Review Board for achieving IAL2 assessed factual data presented by Airside to meet the required criteria.

“From day one, we have built our services with two strategic convictions in mind and practice,” says Peter Davis, Airside chief technology officer and chief privacy officer. “First, we flip traditional identity management upside down and start with the individual. It’s their identity; they should own it. Second, our app was designed from the ground up to meet compliance requirements as set forth in international laws, regulations, and standards.”

With IAL2 certification, there is a higher level of assurance in Airside mobile ID for different use cases including travel and financial services. The development also brings more assurance to the company’s clients such as the U.S. government, it says.

“We are delighted to welcome Airside to our Assurance Program. Their addition to our coveted Trust Status list upholds their commitment to putting the highest levels of private identity assurance into people’s hands,” comments Kantara Executive Director Kay Chopard.

“Airside’s design, development, and implementation of mobile ID protects against threats to the security of individual’s personal data while enabling organizations to grow their business with integrity.”

ConnectID renews TDIF accreditation

The ConnectID digital identity solution from Australian Payments Plus has received its annual accreditation to Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework.

Australian Payments Plus (AP+) is an organization made up of BPAY Group, eftpos and NPP Australia.

AP+ says it is the first non-government digital identity exchange operator to successfully undergo the annual process.

“We have invested much time and effort in building a solution that not only safely and securely reduces the need for the oversharing of data but provides consumers with the ability to reuse their Digital ID — giving the individual more confidence and control of their own data,” says ConnectID Managing Director Andrew Black.

AP+ has worked with the country’s four major banks on ConnectID, as well as with businesses in insurance, ecommerce, real estate and employee verification, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

Airside Mobile | Australia | biometrics | certification | digital identity | Eftpos | Kantara | standards