NADRA upgrades Pak-ID biometric app with document recognition and digital signatures

The beta release of the Pak-ID mobile app adds a real-time document identification module to go with contactless biometrics capabilities, according to an announcement from NADRA Chair Tariq Malik.

The new version of Pak-ID identifies what kind of document is being scanned with an intelligent, real-time document identification module, building in enhanced security, Malik says on Twitter.

Digital signatures can now be added to applications for a wide range of identity cards documents, made remotely without visiting NADRA offices. It captures face and fingerprint biometrics through the users’ smartphone.

Malik says the app “brings National Registration Centre to your smart phone,” and encouraged users to share their experiences with the app to inform further development and upgrades. An in-app survey is also being run to collect user feedback.

Pak-ID was first announced by NADRA in 2021, and was tested by 75,000 overseas Pakistanis.

The apps development is among NADRA’s efforts to support the government’s Digital Pakistan policy.

NADRA is also working on multi-finger biometric verification with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

biometric enrollment | biometrics | digital ID | document verification | mobile app | NADRA | Pakistan