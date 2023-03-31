New chairman appointed to lead Idemia through sale

Biometrics and digital ID giant Idemia has named board member Erik Maris chairman of the company’s supervisory board. Maris joins that board following the resignation of Yann Delabriere from the body.

The company reportedly is being shopped around for €6 billion (US$6.47 billion).

Idemia‘s nine-person supervisory board monitors how a company’s business strategy is being implemented. It acts in the interest of “all company stakeholders.” Idemia also has a subservient executive committee, led by the CEO.

Maris, an advisory partner at private equity firm Advent International, was appointed a board member of Idemia in 2022. His new position at Idemia is effective immediately.

Advent owns most of Idemia, and the move undoubted will be seen by some as acknowledgement that Advent wants a speedy sale.

He “will be instrumental” to the company’s success, said Pierre Barrial, CEO of the company, in a written statement.

Maris remains on advisory board for Espérance Bankieue and Fondation pour la Recherche Médicale.

Advent in Nov. 21 led a group of private equity firms in buying and taking private commercial cybersecurity firm McAfee.

Idemia management continues to line up U.S. states as buyers of its fingerprint biometric software. In Europe, Idemia is pulling in more companies for a joint effort to pilot digital ID wallets.

