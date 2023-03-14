OIX welcomes Mitek as latest member to push trusted digital ID agenda

Mitek is bringing its digital ID verification and Know Your Customer experience to the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) as the movement’s latest member.

In an announcement, OIX said Mitek is coming on board with its perspective on the trends towards adoption of digital identity technology and to help advance the OIX’s mission of ensuring that digital ID works well for everyone.

The OIX is a global group that enables actors in the digital ID space to easily connect and collaborate, developing the guidance needed for interoperable and trusted digital identities.

Commenting on Mitek’s membership, the company’s head of digital identity Gareth Narinesingh says: “Digital identity is reaching a pivotal stage in the adoption curve. Whilst Mitek is focused on innovation and ongoing investment in our identity products, we must also collaborate across sectors and with other organisations to move things forward in the right direction and at pace.”

Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, remarks: “Our members are some of the most innovative organisations in the world. They want to see positive progress and are driving results in their own spaces. They have played a key role in our success and influence across the globe.

“For this reason, we are delighted that Mitek has chosen to join OIX. Its global presence and excellent technology will bring a valuable perspective. We look forward to their expert contributions to our work on digital ID definition and adoption, both in influencing key stakeholders and educating the acceptors of ID.”

Mitek appointed Scott Carter as its new executive board chairman in January.

