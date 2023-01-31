New executives appointed by IDnow, Mitek, Prove, Au10tix announces layoffs

Digital identity firm Prove and digital security company IDnow have selected new executive officials to enhance revenue growth and attain other corporate goals. Mitek has also announced the appointment of an executive chairman of its board of directors as part of efforts to maximize business opportunities in the world of ID verification. Meanwhile, Israeli ID verification firm Au10tix says it is slashing its workforce by 9 percent and that those affected will be assisted in finding new jobs.

IDnow announces new chief commercial officer

New IDnow CCO, IT industry management expert Bertrand Bouteloup will be based in France and oversee the company’s commercial end-to-end responsibility, according to an announcement.

Before his appointment, Bouteloup served as vice president of Sales at Ariadnext, a company acquired by IDnow in 2021.

“I have known Bertrand for several years now, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as Chief Commercial Officer,” says IDnow CEO Andreas Bodczek. “His many years of managerial experience in the identity verification and cybersecurity industry, coupled with his understanding of our company values and his vision for our future with a strategic and business-led approach, means that he is the perfect match for this role.”

Commenting on the news, Bouteloup says he will work to push IDnow’s revenue growth objectives this year and beyond. “As a group, we want to continue to grow closer together and leverage our expertise in the German and French markets across borders. One of my priorities will be to bring the different commercial teams closer together and harmonize targets and processes even further.”

IDnow recently announced a partnership to make its document verification solution available for Microsoft Teams.

New CISO at Prove Identity

Amanda Fennell, adjunct professor for cybersecurity at Tulane University, joins Prove as the company’s chief information security officer (CISO) and chief information officer (CIO), with over 20 years of experience in the field.

“We are excited to welcome Amanda to Prove’s executive team,” says Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove. “Amanda’s experience and leadership will be an asset to our company as we continue to grow our global operations. Amanda will help lead Prove as well as educate the broader security market about next-generation digital identity authentication technologies.”

Fennell was until her appointment by Prove, CISO and CIO at Relativity. She also boasts years of experience in digital forensics and cybersecurity.

“Prove is a driving force in modernizing digital identity to ensure the security of companies and their users while also enabling fast and seamless customer experiences,” Fennell says. “I’m thrilled to bring my passion for security to Prove and help guide the next phase of growth for the company as the need to prevent fraud becomes even more critical across industries.”

Prove announced the appointment of a new chief product officer and a chief revenue officer last November.

Mitek brings in new Executive Board Chair

Experienced identity and financial technology expert Scott Carter has been appointed to fill the new position of executive chairman of Mitek’s board of directors.

According to an announcement, the veteran will put his many years of experience at the company’s service in defining a strategy as it is poised to take advantage of the global ID verification market, which is said to be witnessing robust growth.

Carter, who will work closely with CEO Max Carnecchia, has served as a member of Mitek’s board of directors since March 2022 and has previously acted as a special advisor to Carnecchia and the board, sharing his industry knowledge and assisting with product and market strategy.

“At Mitek, we take our role in protecting our clients and their customers very seriously, and we are proud to be the industry-leading provider of ID verification solutions,” Carnecchia says, adding that Carter’s experience and understanding of the industry are an added value to the company.

“As the digital landscape evolves, so do the methods of cybercriminals, leading to more advanced and frequent attacks,” Carter says, commenting on the announcement. “Mitek has developed industry-leading products to address these concerns, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to further capitalize on the expanding growth opportunities that exist in the identity verification market.”

Mitek acquisition HooYu recently rebranded to Mitek Systems.

Au10tix cutting workforce

Israel-based ID verification firm Au10tix is laying off 19 staff members, who make up about 9 percent of its total personnel, according to a statement attributed to the company.

“The company will do everything in its power to ensure that these employees find a new home in the employment market. In the coming year, the company will recruit salespeople and customer managers in order to meet the goals and continue to be a profitable and growing company,” reads a portion of the statement cited by Calcalis Tech.

Au10tix recently announced the appointment of a new CEO to further its global growth and development ambitions.

Article Topics

appointments | AU10TIX | biometrics | Board of Directors | digital identity | IDnow | Mitek | Prove