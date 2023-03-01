PixLab adds active liveness detection to FaceIO biometrics framework

Biometric liveness detection technologies by machine vision company PixLab have been implemented in the firm’s FaceIO cross-browser facial authentication framework.

PixLab’s liveness detection capabilities relies on a machine learning approach that analyzes face images during authentication or enrollment to spot spoof attacks, according to a release.

Because it is a “resource-intensive” feature, FaceIO clarified liveness detection is only available in the PixLab enterprise plans. After subscribing to one such plan, users will be able to specify target applications that can access liveness detection capabilities.

“This implementation and further model enhancements are pushed transparently, and no action or code changes are required on your side. Just an option to trigger from the Application Manager on the FaceIO console.”

After activating the feature, when a new user enrolls or authenticates on a given application, the liveness detection engine will automatically filter out spoof and presentation attacks. A FaceIO page on security best practices makes clear it is an active liveness detection system, with the user prompted to perform live actions.

“Upon an attack is detected, the fioErrCode.PAD_ATTACK error code is raised, and you should act accordingly, such as banning this user depending on your policy,” PixLab writes.

The liveness detection capabilities come months after PixLab first released FaceIO. The framework offers website integration via JavaScript to enable face biometrics authentication instead of login and password pairs or one-time password (OTP) codes.

PixLab also offers APIs for ID document scanning, face blurring and over 100 other computer vision and media processing applications.

