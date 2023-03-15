Tech5, ZKTeco USA collaborating on decentralized biometrics for physical, logical access

A partnership has been formed by Tech5 Group, ZKTeco USA, PassiveBolt and PDQ Manufacturing to build a biometric physical and logical access control solution based on decentralized digital identity technology.

The partners plan to collaborate on delivering secure and efficient tool for businesses to manage access to premises or digital resources without storing or assuming control (and therefore in many situations liability) over biometric data.

PassiveBolt brings decentralized identity technology, ZKTeco USA is providing biometric readers, PDQ supplies the door locks, and Tech5 contributes its T5-Cryptograph digital identity container technology.

The use of decentralized identity technology is expected to act as an additional security and privacy layer, and to provide compliance by design with privacy laws like BIPA and CCPA.

“We are excited to partner with PassiveBolt, PDQ Manufacturing, and Tech5 to create a new biometric access control solution that leverages decentralized identity technology,” says Manish Dalal, President of ZKTeco USA. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our belief in the importance of biometric authentication as a key element of modern security systems.”

ZKTeco’s China-based parent raised $213 million in an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange last August.

“A decentralized digital identity verified biometrically will become key for access control, especially when it uses revocable biometrics and verification on edge,” says Rahul Parthe, co-founder, chairman, and CTO of Tech5 Group. “We believe that this partnership and our innovative approach will provide the access control market with a unique and highly effective solution that is convenient and secure for both – management of buildings and users.”

The partners are planning to demonstrate their joint solution for the first time at ISC West, March 28 to 31, at ZKTeco USA’s booth, and make it available later in 2023.

