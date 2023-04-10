Consortium prepares Bulgaria’s biometric ID for a debut this year

Chipped national ID and residence cards will be issued in Bulgaria before 2024, according to local reports. Switching to the new documents is required only when the previous version expires.

Biometric data is recorded in the card’s chip, which was designed and produced by a consortium including Mühlbauer, according to state-owned BTA. The same is true for new residence cards and permits. The 240 million Bulgarian Leva- (approximately US$134 million-) contract won by the consortium covers 10 years.

The cards have been completely redesigned, with stronger protections against forgery.

The ID card will be accepted for travel by border officials.

Bulgaria is attempting to join the EU’s Schengen travel zone, for which has standardized national ID cards with chips bearing biometrics.

