Convenient identity, the real accelerator for digital transformation

By Mike Vesey, CEO, IdRamp

Digital identity is the lifeline of modern businesses, bridging the connection between people and the value proposition that your organization offers. As the pace of technological change increases, your digital ID lifeline must be equally convenient for end users, business leaders, security teams, and technical operations. It must adapt on demand and simplify the growing complexity, risk, and opportunity.

Digital identity applications in use are expected to increase over 80 percent in the next four years. By 2027, it is estimated that there will be over 4.1 billion digital identity apps in use globally. However, digital identity is a complex service that overlaps with other related areas, such as security, privacy, and data management. In some cases, the lines between these areas are indistinct, making it challenging to manage.

While digital identity applications and services help businesses operate more efficiently, they also introduce complexity and debt. To avoid falling behind the pace of change, digital identity must enable continuous transformation, rather than creating costly and time-consuming lift-and-shift projects that lag behind. In short, digital identity should serve as a facilitator of business agility and innovation, rather than a roadblock.

The traditional approach of relying on a single identity management application to address all digital identity needs is no longer sufficient. Today, multiple applications within an organization handle digital identity in some capacity, and each vendor wants to be your sole provider. To streamline costs, simplify complexity, mitigate risk, and enhance convenience for all stakeholders, it is critical to find a way to integrate and operate these disparate applications effectively.

How can digital identity be transformed from a potential obstacle into a catalyst for driving business transformation? With 4 billion identity applications on the horizon how do you keep up?

Transformation with ID orchestration

Identity orchestration is a powerful tool that enables organizations to seamlessly connect and manage their digital assets across disparate environments. By creating a secure and flexible framework, it empowers businesses to swiftly adapt to changes in the market and integrate new capabilities as needed. With identity orchestration, you can eliminate the complexities and inefficiencies that come with managing digital identity across many silos and instead unlock its potential as a driver of business transformation.

Orchestration separates technical complexity from business change. By uniting capabilities from all systems into a single no-code transformation dashboard, it allows you to easily add or remove services on demand, rather than undertaking costly and time-consuming re-platforming projects. This not only enables you to resolve vendor lock-in and switch providers when needed but also saves you money on operations, shortens time to market, and reduces technical debt. With orchestration, you can streamline your digital identity infrastructure and accelerate your organization’s transformation journey. As a lightweight web service, orchestration provides plug and play relief to the generations of lift and shift migrations that slow your business down.

Transformation automation

In today’s business landscape, identity is spread across numerous systems and applications, leading to substantial costs and resource investments. By utilizing an identity orchestration tool, you can automate these processes and free up valuable time and resources to focus on more important business initiatives.

In other words, orchestration enables your business to reduce costs, and increase efficiency, all while freeing up your team to focus on core business goals and prepare you for the next generation of technical change.

Digital identity is an essential component of modern business operations, and its importance will only continue to grow as technology advances. To keep up with the pace of change, businesses must find ways to make digital identity convenient, adaptable, and streamlined. Identity orchestration offers a powerful solution by creating a secure and flexible framework that enables businesses to manage their digital assets seamlessly across multiple systems and applications.

It’s time to embrace the power of orchestration and unlock the potential of digital identity as a driver of business transformation.

