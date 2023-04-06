Health Gorilla, Clear join forces for biometric access to portable medical records

Health Gorilla, a health information network and interoperability provider, has partnered with Clear to launch the Individual Access Services platform.

The companies say this secure platform allows consumers to access their personal health information readily.

According to the partners, Health Gorilla has integrated ‘Powered by Clear’ selfie biometrics to provide users with secure and fast identity verification. This service also grants users access to their health records and allows them to share these files with healthcare providers through biometric authentication. Company executives say only patients and their authorized providers can access the health data.

“The partnership with Clear is an important step in our mission to provide consumers with greater control over their healthcare data,” says Steve Yaskin, the CEO of Health Gorilla. “We believe that giving consumers easy and secure access to their medical records is key to improving healthcare outcomes and experiences.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Health Gorilla to help citizens of Puerto Rico securely access their healthcare information,” says Caryn Seidman-Becker, the CEO of Clear.

Initially launching in Puerto Rico through the Puerto Rico Health Information Exchange (PRHIE), the partners plan to expand the program to other areas.

“Enabling Puerto Rico citizens to access their own health information through this partnership is very exciting,” says Alexander Quevedo, the state HIT coordinator at the Puerto Rico Department of Health. “It will give patients more agency and empower them with data at their fingertips.”

Health Gorilla is a health data-sharing platform that provides access to a network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S. The agreement with Clear follows its approval for onboarding as a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). Gorilla Health was approved to begin the QHIN designation process after meeting the governance, functional and operational requirements stipulated in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). The organization is currently in the process of becoming fully designated as a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

If successful, it can securely exchange health information with other QHINs nationwide. The company must complete testing and onboarding before receiving the official designation.

Earlier this year, Clear formed another partnership with Lisnr to combine its age verification process with Lisnr’s data-over-sound technology for retail settings, in another move to expand beyond its traditional core market in air travel.

