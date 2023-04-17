FB pixel

Hyderabad-area schools could get facial recognition roll calls

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Schools
Hyderabad-area schools could get facial recognition roll calls
 

Government leaders in one of India’s tech hubs have put out to bid for a school attendance-taking system that would use facial recognition on children.

The state of Telangana’s education department wants to hear proposals for a facial recognition system reliable enough to match the identities of a large portion of their 2.2 million students and 107,259 teachers spread across 26,000 schools.

Subjecting children to facial recognition systems has caused consternation in some societies as a possible threat to their privacy.

A winning bid on the three-year contract would have to handle 200,000 faculty members every time attendance is taken, and that can happen multiple times a day. A peak of up to four times that total would be expected, according to the government.

The teachers would record themselves, then turn their phone and record their students – at least 20 children in one image.

State officials expect there to be 2 million students recorded this way, again with a peak of four times that figure.

(According to the Telangana schools site, biometric attendance of some kind is taken already.)

Officials are looking for an end-to-end attendance management, not just a biometric algorithm.

Matches must be made by comparing facial points and the winning system cannot include facial recognition systems that store captured images. The state wants a system in which “fetch the user’s master data and report back the attendance.”

The face-matching software will have to be unusually deft as well. Duplicates have to be blocked, but not images of twins, according to the government.

It is probably a safe bet that vendors from Telangana’s capital, Hyderabad, which is a global information technology center, will be in bidding.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics