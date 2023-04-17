Imprivata launches digital ID assessment tools for healthcare organizations

U.S.-based digital identity security and biometrics firm Imprivata has launched two free tools for healthcare organizations called the Digital Identity Maturity Assessment and the Digital Identity Maturity Model.

The tools aim to serve as an assessment tool and a guide to establishing a digital identity program for healthcare organizations. They were designed to create a digital identity strategy that improves security and compliance while enabling easier access for clinical staff to patient information, according to a statement from the company.

According to the U.S. Department of Health, from 2010-2022, 385 million patient records were exposed due to healthcare data breaches.

“Healthcare IT and security teams are under enormous pressure to evade external and internal threats while also implementing new technologies and supporting evolving care delivery models with ever-diminishing resources,” Wes Wright, Imprivata’s chief technology officer says in the statement. “At the same time, clinicians can’t wait for access to the resources they need to provide patient care. For example, if a patient comes into the ER and the doctor can’t access his or her records, there’s a potential life-critical outcome.”

The tools are tied to the Imprivata Digital Identity Framework, a tool that Imprivada says helps IT and security leaders drive their Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

Imprivata received an ISO 27001 compliance and ISO 27701 certification for privacy management last year. The company has also contributed to a research paper showing how digital identity improved infection control during the Covid pandemic. In 2021, Imprivata partnered with Aware and Idemia to develop facial recognition technology solutions for the healthcare industry.

