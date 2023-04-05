Neurotechnology fingerprint biometric accuracy reaches new high in PFT III

Neurotechnology claims it has returned to “first place” in the accuracy of its fingerprint biometrics according to an evaluation from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The result of the latest PFT-III evaluation show the clearest advantage for Neurotechnology in the comparison against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) dataset, with a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.007 at a false match rate (FMR) of 0.0001.

NIST tests proprietary fingerprint algorithms against four different datasets, and Neurotechnology says its latest algorithm achieved the highest accuracy scores in most.

Neurotechnology says in its announcement that that its algorithms consistently led PFT III evaluations over several years, but its position was recently challenged, apparently referring to a submission by Rank One.

“We were intrigued to see other submissions challenge our algorithm, which has been the leader in the evaluation for years,” says Evaldas Borcovas, biometric research lead at Neurotechnology. “As competition arises, so does our team’s motivation and dedication to push the boundaries of our technology even further, and we are thrilled to be at the top of the PFT III evaluation once again.”

The company upgraded its MegaMatcher product line for better multimodal biometric accuracy, plus tattoo recognition and presentation attack detection capabilities in March.

