Enacomm unveils AI-based virtual assistant for financial applications

Fintech solution provider Enacomm has unveiled an accessible artificial intelligence (AI)-backed virtual assistant with voice authentication for banking applications.

Called Emerie, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) leverages performance metrics and new information to improve the overall user experience.

Emerie can gain insights and develop an understanding of users through constant data analysis, resulting in more personalized and effective customer interactions.

“For decades, I’ve been focused on the financial services industry and in the trenches with brilliant developers designing intelligent self-service solutions that meet the real needs of banks, credit unions, FinTechs and their customers and members,” comments Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis.

“An Intelligent Virtual Assistant like Emerie has long been in the wouldn’t-it-be-nice category due to technological and security limitations — but our team has cleared the industry-specific hurdles, and Emerie is ready to change the self-service game for banks, credit unions and FinTechs, both large and small.”

The IVA comes in two flavors — virtual receptionist and virtual teller. Enacomm said that in both cases, the company gathers information on user behavior, transactions, and preferences to provide tailored experiences.

Emerie then utilizes this data to help financial institutions tackle common issues. As a virtual receptionist, Emerie can answer simple inquiries and direct users to the appropriate resources. As a virtual teller, the software offers account and transaction details, and authenticates callers with Enacomm’s voice biometrics.

More information about both versions is available on Enacomm’s website.

“Customer experience is a key differentiator among financial institutions,” adds Boukadakis. “Consumer expectations continue to advance amidst today’s accelerated digital transformation, but Emerie catapults [financial institutions] ahead of the competition.”

