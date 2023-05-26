Facephi enters Saudi Arabia and UAE markets with Qashio, gets AWS approval

Facephi has entered the Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates markets as part of a bundling deal with UAE expense-management software maker Qashio.

Emirati and Saudi Arabian users of Qashio software will be able to use Facephi’s selfie biometric technology to perform onboarding and digital identity verification to cut identity theft.

Enrico Montagnino, a Facephi general manager, says the contract an important step in the company’s year-old expansion. “Signing with a fintech in the region shows that we are on the right track,” he says.

In addition, Facephi, is now a certified Amazon Web Services software marketplace seller.

Jorge Félix, Facephi’s quality assurance and systems director, said: “This opens up new opportunities for our expansion by being able to offer our services directly to any company around the world.”

The Spain-based face biometrics provider had by all accounts a good 2022. According to unaudited numbers for the fiscal year ended December 31, the company’s adjusted annual earnings shot up 132 percent year over year 4.3 million (US$4.6 million).

Its net annual net revenue rose 69 percent over the same period, to €2.2 million ($23.8 million).

