FacePhi opens new subsidiary to consolidate biometrics market presence in EMEA

FacePhi intends to boost its market presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with the creation of a new subsidiary to cover this important region, and encourage the adoption of its selfie biometrics. The office is based in the United Kingdom.

The Spanish digital ID verification firm says in an announcement that the new subsidiary will be led by Enrico Montagnino as general manager, who joined the company last April, and will focus on sales, administration, human resources, marketing and projects in the UK, as well as a commercial team based in strategic countries across the EMEA area to maximize new opportunities to supply biometrics-backed ID verification.

FacePhi EMEA is the company’s third subsidiary after FacePhi APAC based in South Korea, operational since 2019, and FacePhi LATAM with office in Uruguay, opened in March this year. This is apart of the company’s main office in Spain.

“The UK is a strategic country, a gateway to new markets from which we want to meet the needs of our customers and expand the use cases of our technology,” says Javier Mira, president and CEO of FacePhi. “The demand for our solutions has grown a lot in recent years in this region and, thanks to this sales-focused team, we want to continue expanding our presence around the world.”

Also commenting on the opening of the new subsidiary office, Montagnino says: “The opening of this new subsidiary represents a key step for FacePhi, a company that is in a moment of expansion and growth. The possibility of leading a multidisciplinary team of these characteristics is a challenge and shows the firm’s commitment to its projects and clients.”

The company says the establishment of these regional offices is part of efforts to internationalize its biometric solutions and position itself on a trajectory of strong growth, with a dedicated team.

Recently, FacePhi earned the ISO 22301 compliance, a standard for business continuity, security and resilience management.

