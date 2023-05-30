New Synaptics match-in-sensor fingerprint sensor frees devices from a host

Synaptics is releasing a line of single-chip match-in-sensor fingerprint authentication sensors for PCs and similar environments.

The Triton FS7800 line is designed to increase security because the chip can do all the work that typically would be done elsewhere, elsewhere that might be compromised.

The 500-dpi sensor has two levels of packaging that Synaptics claims is easy for original equipment makers to integrate with their products. It reportedly complies with NIST SP 800-193 protection.

Synaptics says the Triton features direct-contact capacitive silicon sensors, cryptography and a processor, that match biometrics with little external system support. They carry enough storage for instructions and a fingerprint database.

The company claims the Triton sensors can be produced in multiple sizes and shapes.

