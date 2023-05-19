FB pixel

Pair of computer vision firms raise huge corporate venture capital round

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Surveillance  |  Trade Notes
Pair of computer vision firms raise huge corporate venture capital round
 

A pair of video security and surveillance companies joined at the owner are splitting an almost $200 million round invested by Japanese security-integration company SECOM.

Eagle Eye Networks is getting $100 million and Brivo is getting $92 million. Both will plow the money into putting AI to better use and to bolstering safety and security product functions.

Leaning into its name, Eagle Eye specializes in a cloud-based video surveillance incorporating AI and analytics. It has a vehicle-spotting and -tracking function.

Brivo makes access control systems for physical settings. It uses AI as well, but for spotting patterns that can lead to trouble in a space.

Both share a majority owner, according to technology-investing publisher TechCrunch, in Dean Drako, a security industry entrepreneur. He founded Barracuda Networks and served as CEO for a period.

Drako moved on to Eagle Eye, which he founded in 2012. He subsequently bought a controlling interest in Brivo, according to technology-business publication SiliconANGLE.

Eagle Eye provides a facial recognition option for its customers, TechCrunch report, while Brivo has previously integrated face biometrics for the property management market.

