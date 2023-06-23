Clearview CRO and advisory appointments indicate military and intelligence focus

Clearview AI has announced a series of new appointments indicating an increased focus on the military and intelligence markets, headlined by new Chief Revenue Officer Danny Cho.

Cho is a U.S. Army veteran who most recently served as VP of Business Development of public safety platform Mark43.

The company’s advisory board has also added U.S. Air Force (Retired) Major General Aaron Prupas, Central Intelligence Agency Senior Intelligence Service Expert (Retired) John T. Lewis, and Former Syracuse University Assistant Dean Mark Jacobson. Jacobson has served in the U.S. Army and Navy, and with NATO.

The advisory board has been stocked with former members of the military and public sector officials since inception.

Clearview’s facial recognition has also been deployed by Ukraine’s military in its war with Russia.

Sift has also appointed a new CRO, as Chris Jones joins the company from SaaS management and security company BetterCloud, where he held the same position. He was also previously CRO at BeyondTrust.

VPs for Mitek and Okta

Mitek has announced the appointed of Kerry Cantley as its new VP of Digital Banking Strategy, in which position she will lead the expansion of the company’s Check Fraud Defender service.

Cantley has extensive experience in the financial industry over a 30-year career, most recently holding executive leadership rolls with Bank of America. CEO Max Carnecchia says the company plans to utilize this expertise its 99 percent market share for U.S. banks’ mobile check deposit systems to its fraud prevention and identity verification products.

Okta has named Stephanie Barnett its new VP of Presales for Asia Pacific and Japan to assist its sales team in generating growth for its digital identity services.

Barnett will be based in Singapore, and brings nearly 15 years of experience in the tech industry in leadership roles with IBM, Salesforce and Cloudflare to Okta.

Board members for Clear and Intercede

CrowdStrike CSO Shawn Henry has been elected to Clear’s board of directors, where he will contribute with his extensive experience in security and technology, according to a company announcement.

The company has also appointed former TSA Federal Security Director Jesus (Jess) Presas as Director of Security Operations and former TSA Assistant Administrator Scott Mulligan as Director of Operational Compliance.

John Linwood has been named to Intercede’s board of directors as two others, Chuck Pol and Rob Chandhok, announce plans to step down.

Linwood has more than 40 years of experience in the technology sector, and has held board and advisory posts with a range of public and private sector organizations.

