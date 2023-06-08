Student biometrics to be integrated into UAE population registry

Phase 2 of the ‘Closer to You’ initiative was recently launched by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC). The goal of this initiative is to add the biometric data of school students aged 15 and up to the FAIC’s population registry system.

The General Directorate of Identity and Passport Affairs partnered with the Emirates Foundation for School Education to facilitate the process by collecting biometric data through field visits, which eliminates the need for students to visit “customer happiness centres.”

There is a push for parents to encourage their children to register for the initiative through the mobile platforms available during the field visits. FAIC Director-General Major General Saeed Saif Al Khaili emphasizes the authority’s dedication to providing integrated and comprehensive services, according to the Khaleej Times.

This comes after phase 1 commenced in schools across the country during February and March of the 2022-2023 school year. The aim of this phase was to simplify the process for parents to submit their children’s biometric data, as well as facilitate communication and interaction between government institutions and community members, according to the report.

The end of phase 1 of the field visits, the initiative surpassed its target, hitting a 192 percent inclusion rate of students’ biometrics within the first month, collecting data from 1,923 students from 91 different schools across the country.

According to the Khaleej Times, the major general says the development of government service portfolios will play an active role in elevating service quality in an integrated manner and support the government’s 2021-2025 strategy for public services.

