New optical biometric scanner patent and top 10 MINEX placement for Mantra Softech

Mantra Softech has announced that it has been granted a patent for its optical fingerprint biometrics scanning technology by the Intellectual Property Office of India.

The patent solidifies Mantra’s position as an innovator of biometric authentication, according to the announcement, and represents a step forward in biometric security. The company says its unique coherent gating technique provides fingerprint presentation attack detection.

The optical scanner incorporates a second prism implemented as a Zero path difference Michelson interferometer, which allows the capture of high-resolution images if external and internal finger surfaces, the company says.

The biometric scanner is also pitched by Mantra as cost-effective and simple to set up. It use of Optical Coherence Tomography for coherent gating imaging ensures robust security and liveness detection while minimizing data analysis requirements, relative to other anti-spoofing biometric scanners that rely on technologies like multispectral or 3D stereo imaging.

The MELO31 FAP30 optical fingerprint biometrics scanner was launched by Mantra Softech earlier this year.

With the certification, Mantra is looking to deploy its optical scanner for secure authentication by banks, governments, healthcare providers, and law enforcement organizations.

Across the ocean, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has confirmed the interoperability of Mantra’s template generation and matching algorithms in the Minutiae Interoperability Exchange (MINEX) III.

The “0001” algorithm from Mantra was found in the MINEX III evaluation to have a false non-match rate (FNMR) of 0.00074 at a false match rate (FMR) of 0.01 in pooled two-finger matching, and an FNMR of 0.0151 at FMR of 0.0001 for native one-finger matching. The results place Mantra’s algorithm among the top 10 matchers to go through the MINEX assessment.

Mantra Softech Technical Director Hiren Bhandari says that the results reinforce the company’s position as a leader in the field of biometrics. He also highlighted the consistent accuracy and performance of Mantra’s algorithms in various NIST evaluations.

