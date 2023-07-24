Telpo launches upgraded version of biometric tablet with more fingerprint options

Telpo has launched an upgraded version of its S8 biometric tablet with more fingerprint scanner options and 4-4-2 fingerprint capturing.

The company added support for FAP60 fingerprint scanning to the S8 in March, and it now supports FAP20, FAP30, FAP45 and FAP60 biometrics.

The version launched last week retains the compact portability of the original S8, with an Octa-Core processor running Android 12. The device also features an 8-inch touchscreen, face and iris biometrics scanning, and reads digital ID cards, passports and barcodes. It is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance and is drop-proof to 1.2 meters.

Telpo sells the S8 along with peripherals like a Bluetooth printer, spare batteries, and a rugged suitcase for use as a mobile biometric enrollment or authentication kit. The company suggests using the S8 for mass voter enrollment, border control, law enforcement, KYC and other applications.

Telpo is also providing touchscreens with face biometrics for ordering and payments at McDonald’s in China.

