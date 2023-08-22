Axiad, Journey, SDO and Oliu update passwordless digital ID management software

A quartet of announcements reveal a new software package from Axiad and a distribution deal for Journey which implement biometrics to enhance the security of digital identity management systems and make passwordless authentication more widespread. Secret Double Octopus is expanding a strategic partnership, while an SME-tailored service from Oliu uses a decentralized approach without biometrics to achieve the same end.

Passwordless authentication orchestration software provider Axiad has launched its new Unified Credential Management System (UCMS) package, called Passwordless for Air Gapped and Critical Environments. The bundle is intended to meet the phishing-resistant requirements of the U.S. executive order to improve on the nation’s cybersecurity with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and zero trust architecture. Axiad supports Windows Hello, FIDO, mobile MFA, YubiKeys, and other biometric authentication options.

Cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure made up 40 percent of all nation state attacks detected by Microsoft, double the percentage compared to the year prior. The U.S. government responded by mandating passwordless MFA for government agencies, among other requirements. The package is fully interoperable with a wide range of Microsoft products.

Biometric cybersecurity developer Journey announced it is partnering with contact center software provider Avaya. Journey’s biometric authentication is now available on the Avaya Hybrid Cloud Services (HCS) platform. It enables agents to use a facial photo to authenticate into their agent desktop apps without a password. This can eliminate password resets, which cost roughly $70-$80 each, the announcement states.

An optional feature is Continuous Biometric Authentication, which periodically performs face scans throughout the day and enables the detection of multiple faces looking at the desktop. Supervisors will have access to a dashboard with authentication event information, ensuring only the right people can access corporate assets.

Customer authentication will be added to HCS in the coming months, granting Avaya customers smart device capabilities like face biometrics and document scanning.

“Enabling biometric authentication in HCS is a game changer for contact centers that want to operate more securely and efficiently,” says co-founder and CEO of Journey, Brett Shockley.

Secret Double Octopus and Japanese managed enterprise security provider KDDI Digital Security have expanded a strategic partnership to add FIDO2-compliant passwordless authentication from SDO to KDDI’s platform.

The partnership began in February of this year with KDDI offering SDO’s traditional MFA to VPN managed service customers.

ATB Ventures, the product development arm of ATB Financial, announced the release of a new service for its digital identity management platform, Oliu, designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Canada.

The pay-as-you-go, cloud-based API subscription service helps SMEs with affordable KYC compliance while decreasing authentication risks, according to the announcement.

