Presentation attacks the dominant vector for ID document fraud; ID R&D urges FIDO update

Nine out of ten document-based fraud attacks are presentation attacks, according to research from ID R&D that highlights the importance of ID document liveness detection.

The research is presented in the company’s new 10-page white paper, “Document Liveness and its Role in Preventing Identity Fraud.” The paper makes the case for the importance of using government-issued identity documents as the anchor for identity verifications, and breaks down fraudulent documents into counterfeits and forgeries. Each document fraud attack type is explained, along with how they can be mitigated.

ID R&D argues that most know your customer (KYC) platforms focus on confirming document authenticity, such as by checking the document structure, text and bar codes. Fraud attempts detectable through these means make up only 10 percent of all attacks, however.

Document presentation attacks include printed copies, screen replays and portrait overlays. However, screen replays are more than three times as common as printed copies and portrait substitution combined.

The company takes the argument a step further with the assertion posted to its website that a framework from the FIDO Alliance presenting new requirements for identity document authenticity verification should be complemented with document liveness requirements.

ID R&D launched its IDLive Doc document liveness detection software to general availability a year ago.

