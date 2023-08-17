SuperCom secures $3M alcohol monitoring contract in California

SuperCom, through its subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has secured a contract to provide alcohol monitoring technologies and related services in California. The contract is valued at up to $3 million over three years.

SuperCom says in an announcement that the deal, which is already running, is expected to last until 2026, with the possibility of an extension. Revenue from the contract is based on a per-unit daily rate.

The alcohol monitoring capability provided by SuperCom is part of its PureSecurity suite, which also includes face, fingerprint and voice biometrics to authenticate the user.

The new contract is an important milestone for its U.S. market expansion ambitions and strengthens the company’s position as a prominent long-term partner in the criminal justice sector, according to the announcement.

Ordan Trabelsi, CEO and president of SuperCom stated, “We are proud to have been chosen once again to support California’s criminal justice system. Our long-standing relationships with county customers and law enforcement underscores their trust in our technology and services.”

Trabelsi added as the business moves forward, it will continue to establish and consolidate useful partnerships, while “driving technological advancements, and delivering top-tier solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the criminal justice system.”

This contract announcement follows a recent announcement of significant revenue growth and new projects which include biometrics in other countries.

