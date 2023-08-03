FB pixel

Big revenue increases and a public placement for SuperCom

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Big revenue increases and a public placement for SuperCom
 

Revenue for SuperCom, the government-focused biometric identification and authentication firm, grew smartly in both the second quarter and first half.

The company also has announced a $2.75 million public offering.

Second-quarter tallies released by the company show a 141 percent increase in revenue. SuperCom said it was the fourth consecutive quarter of “high year-over-year revenue growth.

Half-year revenue grew 126 percent year over year as well, according to the company.

SuperCom reported an unaudited net loss for the second quarter of 2023, ending June 30, of $1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted shares, on revenue of $7.7 million. During the second quarter a year ago, the company reported a $2.8 million net loss, or $0.77, on revenue of $3.2 million.

For the six months ended June 30, SuperCom reported an unaudited net loss of $2.6 million on revenue of $14.1 million. This compares with a net loss of $5.2 million on revenue of $6.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity improved during the first half. It was $3.5 million compared to the equity reported during the first half of last year, which was $3.1 million.

Cash and equivalents were $1.1 million during the most recent first half compared to $4 million for the same period last year.

Company executives took the time to showcase new and recent projects in Romania (a $33 million national electronic monitoring system), Finland and California which include biometrics.

They also have prepared a $2.75 public offering even though some analysts feel shareholders already suffered too much dilution. Of course, another risk they see for would-be investors is a short cash runway.

Taking a step back, SuperCom earnings have grown by high single digits each year for five years.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics