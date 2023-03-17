FB pixel

SuperCom picks up last phase of suspect-monitoring project in Romania

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Law Enforcement
The second phase of a tracking-and-reporting project in Romania has been approved.

SuperCom has agreed to a contract continuation valued at $7.1 million with the Interior Ministry for its national electronic monitoring project intended to address domestic violence and the need for a home-detention program.

SuperCom is an Israeli-based digital identity products for private and public buyers.

The first phase was valued at $8 million. The entire project, which will include GPS monitoring, is expected to close by July.

The end-to-end project uses SuperCom’s PureSecurity products, which can deliver real-time reporting and tracking.

The deal follows on the heels of a four-year $3.6 million government contract in Finland, and months after a five-year, $4.25 million contract in California.

Article Topics

