Tanzania president demands faster digital ID harmonization, online service delivery

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan told the ministries of Home Affairs and Information, Communications and IT to fast-track digitizing government services and unifying ID data, Kenya’s The Guardian reports.

At the August 10 launch of the Airtel-2Africa submarine cable landing station and Airtel’s 5G Network in Dar es Salaam, Hassan said the National Identification Authority, which administers the nation’s personal ID number program, needs to work with both ministries to harmonize the identification programs.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will oversee liaisons between the respective ministries. She’s supposed to ensure that government offices and public services switch to digital and that the comprehensive digital ID administered by the ID authority contains detailed and accurate information.

“We should not be preaching on podiums every day on digital services while we are not utilizing them,” Majaliwa said. She also urged the public to confirm the accuracy of details on their national ID cards to avoid problems seeking online services later.

National digital ID systems usually are designed to verify identification and help disburse support online. Hassan said that developing digital services and investing in infrastructure will promote digital inclusion. The Guardian notes the exclusion of rural people as a barrier to poverty alleviation efforts in developing countries.

In addition to the launch of the landing station and the 5G network, Hassan also wants to establish free wi-fi zones beginning with universities and market areas to support small businesses.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital ID infrastructure | national ID | Tanzania