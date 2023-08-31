Worldline gets FIDO-certified, VinCSS makes deal to boost passwordless authentication

Digital payments provider Worldline has announced that its Trusted Authentication server is officially certified by FIDO Alliance.

The new certification proves that the company is pushing its online identification strategy towards strong authentication, interoperability and the use of biometrics, Worldline says in a release.

Worldline claims it is the fourth-largest payment player worldwide and Europe’s largest payment processor. In 2022, the French firm sold off its terminal business to focus on payment services.

Its Trusted Authentication product is a password-free and web-based authentication solution for online banking use, 3DS payments, digital identity and delegated authentication.

“The FIDO solution helps to combat financial exclusion by offering an alternative to non-smartphone-based authentication,” says Tanguy Epale, head of digital services at Worldline Financial Services.

Among Worldline’s offerings are digital identity solutions for banks and other companies. Earlier in August, Claire Deprez-Pipon, head of product management for identity trust and authentication, told Identity Week that one of its tasks is to provide wallet issuers access to more than 1 million merchants who are Worldline’s customers. The company is also involved in digital-Euro prototyping.

VinCSS makes deal with HiTrust

Vietnam-based identity and access management solutions provider VinCSS Cyber Security Services has struck a deal with Singapore-headquartered payments and digital ID solutions provider HiTrust.

Their goal is to introduce authentication and anti-fraud products for e-commerce and the financial sectors, the two companies said in an announcement.

VinCSS, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup, has been focusing on beefing up its passwordless authentication solutions. Last year, it launched a new domestically-produced ecosystem based on FIDO2 protocols and biometrics, setting its eyes on providing authentication technology for Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Program, which is key in the country’s digital transformation plan.

In March, Pham Trung Anh, VinCSS’ head of products, became the first person in Vietnam to achieve the FIDO Alliance Certified Professional status.

CEO of HiTrust Roger Kuo said that the collaboration with VinCSS will provide them an opportunity to extend their presence in the regional market. HiTrust (not to be confused with the Hitrust Alliance) focuses on securing e-commerce transactions and provides services such as EMV 3DSS, ACS, FIDO authentication and AI-based fraud detection.

