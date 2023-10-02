Australian firm loses biometrics patent infringement suits against Apple

A U.S. patent body has ruled against an alleged patent-trolling Australian company and in favor of Apple in a patent-infringement case involving Apple’s Touch and Face ID apps.

CPC Patent Technologies charged that Apple infringed on two patents related to biometric device security that CPC acquired in 2019 from defunct firm Securicom.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board dismissed CPC’s claims, saying the two patents at issue are obviously based on earlier work, making them invalid. CPC had sought to combine the precedent set in two previous cases, but the judgement from the United States Patent and Trademark Office finds no reason to combine them except “impermissible hindsight.”

The infringement case numbers for the patents are IPR2022-00601 (patent 9,269,208 B2) and IPR2022-00602 (patent 9,665,705 B2), according to trade publication Law360.

