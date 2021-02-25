CPC Patent Technologies sues Apple over mobile biometrics

Patents purchased from the liquidation of Securicom in 2019

It’s an eventful week for Apple’s lawyers, as the company was served with another biometrics lawsuit on Tuesday, this time from CPC Patent Technologies, AppleInsider reports.

The Australian company is a subsidiary of Charter Pacific Corporation, an investment firm with a focus in biometric technology, and is referred to by AppleInsider as a “patent troll.”

CPC Patent Technologies has now sued Apple for the infringement of three patents respectively related to Touch ID, Face ID, and Apple Card.

Following a suit filed against Apple by Maxell earlier this week, the move from CPC refers to patents the company purchased from the liquidation of Securicom in 2019.

The infringements mentioned in the new lawsuit specifically refers to Touch ID and Face ID granting users secure access to a controlled system via biometric, as well as the handling of biometric data through card device readers utilized by Apple Card.

In compensation for the violation of the patents, CPC is asking for damages, an injunction, and court-related fees.

Apple has a long and complicated history with patent infringement, particularly regarding its biometric technologies.

For example, earlier this month, the company was sued by Gesture Technology Partners for allegedly violating five patents related to its mobile phone cameras.

Previous suits against Apple were filed in 2016 by Valencell, in 2017 by Universal Secure Registry, and in 2018 by FirstFace.

