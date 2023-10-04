ComplyCube releases No-ID age estimation tool as regulations tighten

Identity verification platform ComplyCube announced it has launched an age estimation feature to act as a safeguard for minors online.

The software derives age estimations from a selfie within seconds. It includes liveness detection to prevent presentation attacks such as screen replays and deepfakes. The service also has built-in privacy protections such as automatic redaction.

In a release, ComplyCube’s Chief Data Scientist Harry Varatharasan says the tool provides clients with “fair and robust age estimation” across variations in ethnicity, genetics, age, and gender.

As many as 23 percent of minors say they can get past blocked content through VPNs, according to a UK-based study. Another study reveals that 56 percent of children aged 11 to 16 have come across explicit material online.

Legislation like the UK’s Online Safety Bill, the EU’s Digital Services Act, and California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code Act all seek to create stricter guidelines for digital platforms to follow.

ComplyCube’s service can play an essential role in helping organizations enforce legislation, by simplifying compliance. “The launch of our Age Estimation feature emphasizes our pledge to ensure that minors are shielded from content beyond their years while streamlining user experience for all and building trust at scale,” says the CEO of ComplyCube, Dr. Tarek Nechma.

Age estimation can also be used to enforce regulations on dating apps, e-commerce, gambling, and gaming.

Article Topics

age estimation | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | ComplyCube | selfie biometrics