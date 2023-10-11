UNDP releases digital ID governance framework

As digital public infrastructure becomes the norm, governments must adopt digital services to improve access and development. The UNDP released a blog post outlining a rights-based and inclusive digital ID governance framework in response to frequent requests for institutional support.

The goal of Target 16.9 of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030 is to provide legal identity and birth registration for all, underscoring the importance of comprehensive civil registration.

But inadequate governance of digital ID systems can worsen the shortcomings of the current systems. The standards, regulations, and privacy protocols governments create in the implementation of digital IDs will have implications on future advancements toward the digitization of public services and DPI more broadly.

Leaders must establish robust governance from the start to ensure implementation is effective and serves the public good, the post reads. Proper governance also gives the private sector the confidence to invest in digital transformations and gives end users a sense of trust in the new systems.

The governance framework sets out to establish a standard model of laws and policies that facilitate the digital ID shift while prioritizing individual rights. It also builds on lessons learned from the UN System’s identity management ecosystem that is based on civil registration.

The framework consists of nine components: legal and regulatory frameworks, non-discrimination, access to information, legal accountability, capable institutions, user value, procurement and anti-corruption, and data protections.

Article Topics

digital identity | identity management | legal identity | standards | UNDP